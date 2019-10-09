Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 465,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,298. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $82.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.54 per share, with a total value of $227,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,784.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

