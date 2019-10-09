Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 779,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,532,000 after purchasing an additional 586,289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 228,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 550,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 190,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

