Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 89,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 12,801,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,067,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

