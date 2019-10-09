Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 332,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 80,295 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 33,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 87,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.48.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,464,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,875,557. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

