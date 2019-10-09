Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,647.25 ($47.66).

Several equities analysts have commented on BWY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,790 ($49.52) price target (up previously from GBX 3,620 ($47.30)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bellway to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.63) price target (up previously from GBX 3,574 ($46.70)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

BWY stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,236 ($42.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 333.45 ($4.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,396.65 ($44.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,050.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,963.88.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

