Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.8% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Target by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 52,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Target by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Target by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 200,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.97.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.95. 3,364,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.