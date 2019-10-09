Benz (BENZ) Price Up 76.3% This Week

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 40.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Benz has a market cap of $712.00 and approximately $801.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benz has traded up 76.3% against the dollar. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.01060940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

