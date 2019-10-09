Berenberg Bank Increases Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

DLN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays cut Derwent London to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,230.58 ($42.21).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of LON:DLN traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,226 ($42.15). 209,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,770. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,386 ($44.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,192.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,164.80.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total value of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09). Also, insider Simon P. Silver bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.