Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 4,507 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

PFE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,960,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118,957. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.