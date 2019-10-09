Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,469 shares of company stock worth $3,114,720. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.98. 778,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,428. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $207.43.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

