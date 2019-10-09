Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $20.74 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.02. 7,504,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,491,739. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

