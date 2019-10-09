Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $25.84 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises about 2.2% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $25,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $100,477.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 361,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.05. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

