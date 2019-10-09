Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,832. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

