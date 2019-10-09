Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 16,731 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,525,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,448,945. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $263.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

