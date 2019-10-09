BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 1,805.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.38 ($23.59).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on BHP Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

LON BHP traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,664 ($21.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,606,970 shares. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,743.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,843.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

