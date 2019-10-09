BiblePay Market Capitalization Tops $616,560.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $616,560.00 and approximately $6,424.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

BiblePay Coin Profile

Get BiblePay alerts:

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,800,414,829 coins. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.