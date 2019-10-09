Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 31.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $65,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

SHM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,306. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

