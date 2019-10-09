Bitcore 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,160.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002967 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $1,160.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,619.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.02212476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.02 or 0.02768359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00690197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00663459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00441081 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,867,884 coins and its circulating supply is 17,366,925 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.