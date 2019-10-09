Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $127.00

Shares of Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 92792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.35.
In other Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst news, insider Katrina Hart acquired 18,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £24,925.56 ($32,569.66).
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Company Profile (LON:BRFI)
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.
