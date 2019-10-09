Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.77

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as high as $16.47. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 3,053 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 24.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

