BlockMason Credit Protocol Price Tops $0.0324 (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $901,065.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00209488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01058037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason.

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

