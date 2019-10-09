BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

