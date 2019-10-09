Bob’s Repair (BOB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $339,951.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $281,251.00 and $339,951.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $32.15 and $18.94.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038136 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06164620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

