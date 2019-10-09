Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.41

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.41 and last traded at $64.54, with a volume of 7585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHKLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Boc Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

