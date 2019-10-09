Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.11% of Boot Barn worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 133.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 203,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $476,562.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

