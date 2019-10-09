Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

