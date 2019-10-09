Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,662 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 748,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after acquiring an additional 498,321 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,623,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. 9,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,851. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

