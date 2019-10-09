botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $23.75 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and $185,458.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00196888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.01024348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,733,770 tokens. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

