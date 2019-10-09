Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,214,000 after buying an additional 1,376,469 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,695,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $578,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,333. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.