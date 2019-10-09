Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 813,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

