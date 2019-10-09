Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.43. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $7.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Albemarle to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.55.

ALB traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.99. 63,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,464. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $108.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after acquiring an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after acquiring an additional 420,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,028,000 after acquiring an additional 375,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

