Brokerages Expect ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. ConturaEnergyInc . posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ConturaEnergyInc . will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConturaEnergyInc ..

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.70 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $76,915.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,002 shares of company stock valued at $17,071,923.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 136,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,436. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

