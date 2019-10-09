Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $789.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post sales of $789.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.00 million and the highest is $831.00 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $778.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,112,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,633. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

In other news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $362,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 274,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 539,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 311,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

