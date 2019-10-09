Brokerages Expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $885.78 Million

Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $885.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $893.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.30 million. ServiceNow reported sales of $673.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. ValuEngine lowered ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Shares of ServiceNow stock remained flat at $$262.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,076. ServiceNow has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $472,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,010,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $18,340,487. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 44.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

