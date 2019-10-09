Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.98. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

