Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $12.42

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $64.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.64. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

