Brokerages Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Price Target at GBX 380

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.97).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective (down previously from GBX 375 ($4.90)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of CINE stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 215.10 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.16. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

