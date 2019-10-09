Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $33.71

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 774,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 21,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 58,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

