Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Price Target at $22.86

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Karam bought 100,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 13,700 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $220,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,295. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.