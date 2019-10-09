Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $14.69

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 68,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $493,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,371.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $153,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

