Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Price Target at $17.40

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other Primo Water news, Director Susan E. Cates purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,251,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,683,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 474,375 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 304,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,090. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $476.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

