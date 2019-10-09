Brokerages Set Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Target Price at $49.67

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 710,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,204. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sanofi by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.