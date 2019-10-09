Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on Tecnoglass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 15,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,569. The stock has a market cap of $341.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.