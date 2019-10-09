Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,050.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13), with a volume of 756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000 ($26.13).

Several brokerages have commented on BRK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price (up from GBX 2,350 ($30.71)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price (up from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $281.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,934.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,892.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

