Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,306 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,313.33 ($30.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,380 ($31.10) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of BNZL stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,988 ($25.98). The stock had a trading volume of 805,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,062.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,966.50 ($25.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

