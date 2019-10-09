Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 494 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 552,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

