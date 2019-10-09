Bytom 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.94 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $61.39 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Neraex, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00690197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013701 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OTCBTC, Neraex, Gate.io, BitMart, Huobi, ZB.COM, EXX, HitBTC, CoinEgg, LBank, OKEx, Kucoin, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, FCoin, BigONE, Bibox and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

