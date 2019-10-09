C J Advisory Inc Acquires 2,759 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

C J Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,713. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

