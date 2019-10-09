C J Advisory Inc Acquires 684 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

C J Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of C J Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. C J Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after purchasing an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. 1,774,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,068. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

