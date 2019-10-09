Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79,225 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises approximately 3.0% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of CAE worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CAE by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. 122,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,736. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

